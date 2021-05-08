E! News Longtime Star Leaving Red Carpet Coverage After 20 Years

✖

Longtime E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic is stepping down from hosting the network's live red carpet awards show coverage after almost two decades. Rancic, who also served as a host on Fashion Police, recently had to miss the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards after she tested positive for the coronavirus. Her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son Duke also tested positive. In October, she confirmed she was doing well.

"After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic shared in a statement on her Instagram page Friday. "One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life."

Rancic, 46, thanked her E! colleagues for "allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades," calling her red carpet coverage the "highlight" of her career and life. "To my production team throughout the years, you are all simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will always carry with me," she wrote. In the end, she thanked viewers for supporting her. "I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Although Rancic is leaving the red carpet, it does not look like she is leaving NBCUniversal completely. In its own statement on Rancic's decision, E! announced Rancic signed a development deal with its parent company. "While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor, and keen sense of fashion to E!'s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life," a network spokesperson said. "We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans—on and off the carpet."

Rancic joined E! News in 2002 and became one of the network's top stars for entertainment news coverage. She co-hosted Fashion Police for its entire run until it ended in 2017. She also starred in the reality TV series Giuliana and Bill, alongside her husband, from 2010 to 2014. Rancic also hosted the Miss USA pageant from 2011 to 2014 and Miss Universe in 2012.

Bill, whom she married in 2007, also celebrated Rancic's long career at E! News. "I’m so incredibly proud of my beautiful wife! 20 years hosting the Red Carpet is truly unprecedented and you will forever be known as the QUEEN of the Red Carpet," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m excited for your next chapter....... taking care of me!"