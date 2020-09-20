Emmys 2020: Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox Forced to Skip Awards After Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

E! Entertainment's annual awards coverage for the Emmys will be shorthanded for 2020. The show was already heavily adjusted for the coronavirus pandemic. However, the show's coverage is also pivoting because of Giuliana Rancic and special correspondent Vivica A. Fox both testing positive for COVID-19.

Thankfully, the positive tests came as part of E!'s testing ahead of the awards, so precautions were being taken for everyone involved. It just leaves the network scrambling a bit, with both of their hosts sidelined due to the pandemic.

Rancic confirmed her absence in a video from her home that aired before E! Entertainment's coverage of the Emmys. She also revealed that her husband Bill Rancic and son Duke also tested positive.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

"As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that," Rancic continued. "But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Many thoughts likely went to Rancic's status as a breast cancer survivor and her "at risk" status in relation to the pandemic. A positive outlook is in place, though and the longtime host is taking care of herself. Fox announced her absence through a statement read by replacement hosts Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home," the statement read. "During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"

The virtual 72nd Emmy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and will feature live bits mixed with pre-recorded virtual moments. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show ahead of his return to late night on Monday.