Giselle Eisenberg: Meet 'American Housewife's New Anna-Kat Actress

American Housewife returned Wednesday night with a new actress cast in the role of Anna-Kat. After stepping into the shoes of Katie and Greg's 10-year-old daughter for four seasons, Julia Butters left the role to pursue new opportunities, with 13-year-old Giselle Eisenberg replacing her and bringing a fresh face to the ABC comedy.

While Wednesday night marked Eisenberg's first outing on American Housewife, it was far from her first time appearing on the screen. In fact, the teen got her start in acting at the young age of 5, when she portrayed Skylar Belfort, the daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie's onscreen counterparts, in the Martin Scorsese-directed film The Wolf of Wall Street. That role even gives her a subtle tie to Butters, who also starred alongside DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After her debut on the big screen, Eisenberg was cast in the 2013 TV film The Ordained, and she went on to co-star opposite Al Pacino in Dan Fogelman's Danny Collins just a year later. She has also starred in the films The Enormity of Life, A Most Violent Year, and Sex Tape. She also starred in the recently-debuted Hallmark Channel Original movie I'll Be Home For Christmas opposite Mena Suvari and James Brolin.

On the TV series front, Eisenberg held a recurring role on the Starz series Flesh & Bone in 2015. From 2015 until 2019, she starred in CBS' comedy Life In Pieces as Sophia Hughes, giving her experience with single-camera family comedy before her transition to American Housewife.

News of Eisenberg's casting was first announced by Deadline back in early September, with the young actress herself sharing the news in mid-October. In a tweet, the teen said that she is "soooo excited about this," promising to do fans "proud" as she takes over the role held by Butters throughout the first four seasons.

I’ve been waiting to share! I’m soooo excited about this. 😘😘😘#AnnaKat To those who know me - You will love it... To those who don’t ...I’ll do you proud. https://t.co/QUcgZ29yOZ — Giselle Eisenberg (@gisellezenberg) October 16, 2020

Eisenberg has certainly made it clear that she is more than just a little excited to join the cast of the ABC comedy, which also stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Carly Hughes, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Leslie Bibb, Carly Craig, Logan Pepper, Jeannette Sousa, Jessica St. Clair, Timothy Omundson, and Amarr M. Wooten. Along with promoting the show in the days leading up to the Season 5 premiere, she also took to Twitter to live-tweet alongside fans as "Graduation" aired Wednesday night, sharing her thoughts on the Otto family's shenanigans and even interacting with a few viewers. Eisenberg also didn't shy away from sharing a few photos from the show.

How do you do a #FamilyPhoto during a pandemic?? Awesome crew and safety team!!! #AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/0QnRXdHBFd — Giselle Eisenberg (@gisellezenberg) October 29, 2020

As for her first outing, fans have made it clear that Eisenberg is a complete win. As Wednesday night's Season 5 premiere aired, and in the minutes following its conclusion, fans took to social media to applaud her performance and celebrate her addition to the cast, with one fan writing on the young actress' Instagram page, "LOVEDDD your first episode as Anna Kat. can't wait to see more of your AWESOMENESS on American Housewife."

American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can catch up on the first four seasons by heading over to Hulu, where they are all available for streaming. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.