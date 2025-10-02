‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson is ‘Ever Hopeful’ for a Return

Scott Patterson is the latest Gilmore Girls star to weigh in on a potential return.

The actor starred as diner owner Luke Danes for all seven seasons of the early ‘00s drama.

Nine years after it ended, he reprised the role in 2016 for the Netflix miniseries revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Since then, fans have been wondering if another comeback could be on the way. There have been some mixed signals from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey, but Patterson seems to be hopeful. He’s even echoing an idea that on-screen love interest Lauren Graham had.

“Well, I think if Amy is talking about maybe a Christmas special and then Lauren is repeating that, I think there’s intention there, so I am ever hopeful and I think the fans are, too,” Patterson told Us Weekly. “This is the one question that [fans] have in common, and I wish I had a definitive answer, but I don’t… I’m sure it’ll happen. Maybe.”

Patterson even has an idea of where Luke will be today. “I think Luke and Lorelai in the past, what, eight or nine years since the reboot, I think they’ve definitely had a child or two,” he shared. “That’s gonna creep some people out, you know, because we’re getting up there in age, but you know what, I feel really young, and I love kids, and I just want to see them with kids. I do.”

To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmy Awards and presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. They were accompanied by a set that looked exactly like Lorelai’s home, and looked back at the series that “took fall hostage” and their time filming the small series.

Considering the cast is on board and possibly Sherman-Palladino as well, it’s always possible that Gilmore Girls could return, even if it’s just for a small movie or special. Following Rory’s baby bombshell in the final seconds of A Year in the Life and not knowing who the baby daddy is, finally having some closure to that would be a Christmas present all on its own. For now, all seven seasons, plus the revival, are streaming on Netflix. With the fall season here, now would be the perfect time to binge-watch it.