‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Keiko Agena Opens up About Future of Series

Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena recently opened up about the future of the series, saying she believes “that there is story left” to tell.

Spoilers below for the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life:

Agena — who played Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) best friend Lane Kim — told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks “especially with Rory’s storyline” there is plenty of room to continue the Gilmore Girls saga.

“So, I mean, I would love to work on another installment of Gilmore Girls,” she added. The “storyline” that Agena is referring to is the revelation in the final episode of the revival that Rory is pregnant.

Lane appeared on the series from 2000 until 2007, then reprised the role in the revival which launched on Netflix in 2016. Both shows were created and helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino

While she is certainly on-board for a new installment of the series, at this time Agena has not heard any official word from anyone that it’s on the horizon because they are all so busy.

“I would understand if that’s part of the challenge of ever doing another Gilmore Girls revival,” Agena explained. “But until then, people should definitely check out all of Handmaid’s Tale [which Bledel stars on] and [the Palladinos’ Amazon series] Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and everything that Melissa McCarthy does, which is absolutely hilarious.”

Agena is also pretty busy herself, currently starring in the Hulu series The First and a guest spot on Better Call Saul. In the former series, she plays an astronaut who joins a team that will become the first group of humans to colonize Mars.

“It was such a whirlwind when I first heard about it… and definitely once I got the script, and dove into the lightly sci-fi aspect to it, I was completely hooked,” she said of the series. “I mean, [creator] Beau Willimon, just meeting him was fantastic, and I fell in love with the project right away.”

Netflix’s VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland, was also asked about the possibility of Gilmore Girls coming back, to which she very honestly replied that they “haven’t discussed it at all,” but added that “[creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls.”

While it may be a while until fans get to see Rory and Lane on-screen together again, seasons one and two of Bledel’s The Handmaid’s Tale are streaming now on Hulu, and The First debuts on Sept. 14.