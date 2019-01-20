‘The X-Files’ Star Gillian Anderson Joins ‘The Crown’ as Margaret Thatcher

The Crown has found its Margaret Thatcher, casting actress Gillian Anderson in the role of the former British Prime Minister.

As first reported by The Sunday Times Saturday, the Netflix series cast The X-Files star to play the Iron Lady in its fourth season, which is thought to be moving into the 1970s and covering Thatcher’s tenure as first female Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990. Anderson most recently starred in Netflix’s Sex Education, which premiered this month, as a sex therapist.

Fans will likely have to wait more than a year to see Anderson play the controversial political figure, however, as The Crown‘s third season is set to air in 2019. The third season will begin in 1963 and is expected to cover major cultural phenomena such as the rise of the Beatles and the British victory in the World Cup in 1966.

In the third season, Claire Foy’s role as Queen Elizabeth II will now be played by Olivia Colman, as Tobias Menzies replaced Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Also appearing in the season will be Ben Daniels playing Antony Armstrong-Jones and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Fans of The Crown immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the casting, which many deemed perfect.

i woke up to the news that gillian anderson is playing margaret thatcher in the crown and i genuinely had a heart attack from excitement she is going to kill it — tita // exams (@titasjournall) January 20, 2019

Another said, “I’m sure Gillian Anderson will ace playing Margaret Thatcher but at the same time, Thatcher doesn’t deserve to be played by Gillian Anderson.”

A third joked, “Me: I wish Gillian Anderson was in every show I watch!

Me: I wish Gillian Anderson was in every show I watch!

The Crown Season 3 will appear on Netflix in 2019.

