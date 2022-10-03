'Ghosts' Season 2: Sam Reveals Return of 'Creepy Todd' to Woodstone Spirits in First Look Clip

Ghosts Season 2, Episode 2 will feature a blast from the past, but this time not in the form of a lingering spirit. In a sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com on Monday, the sitcom promised the return of "Creepy Todd" Pearlman played by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll for the upcoming episode, "Alberta's Podcast" airing Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Even more surprisingly, it looks like Sam (Rose McIver) will be the one to invite him back into the house!

Ghosts straddles the line between a self-contained sitcom and a serialized comedy, but "Creepy Todd" probably stuck in most viewers' memories. He appeared in Season 1, Episode 9, "Alberta's Fan," where he visited Woodstone Mansion to look for historical artifacts pertaining to Alberta (Danielle Pinnock). He turned out to have oversold his professionalism, and to be obsessed with Alberta in an unhealthy way – to the point where all the characters including Sam were eager to see him go. It looks like Sam is now ready to give him another chance, but the others are not.

This preview for Episode 2 also hints that Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are not living solely off of their earnings as B&B operators. The clip shows her returning from a meeting where she has apparently pitched the idea of a podcast about Alberta's death and the newly unearthed mystery surrounding it. Since Todd is regarded as an authority on Alberta, she is forced to reconnect with him if she wants to get this project going. The podcast is definitely in line with Sam's well-established background as a writer and journalist, but it's not clear if she is undertaking this project for profit. Either way, it could signal some big developments in Alberta's story, but at the cost of some creepy moments with Todd in the house.

Ghosts Season 2 premiered last week to stellar ratings, picking up not long after Season 1 left off. It finds the Arondekar family with their bed and breakfast up and running, though they struggle to win the favor of their guests. The guests may add some new dynamics from time to time, but it looks like the show will continue to focus on developing the rotation between the manor's ghosts and its living residents.

The multi-award-nominated series stars Pinnock, McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long and Asher Grodman. Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. Episodes become available to stream immediately on Paramount+. Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ now.