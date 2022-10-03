'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Teases 'Nail-Biting Whodunit' as Season 2 Delves Into 'Alberta's Podcast' Mystery (Exclusive)

After returning for its sophomore set last Thursday to stellar ratings and topping its series premiere last October, CBS's Ghosts is well on its way to a groundbreaking turn in television for the 2022-2023 season. The highly anticipated episode "Alberta's Podcast" finally premieres this Thursday and it's one that truly sets the show up for a defining moment for TV that will lock the single-camera comedy as one of the best series from the past decade.

Magnifying the charm of this show with quick-witted writing and energizing performances led by Danielle Pinnock as the effervescent soul Alberta Haynes, the second episode of Season 2 picks up from the mystery surrounding the 1920s Prohibition jazz singer's death. According to the woman of the hour herself, Pinnock tells PopCulture.com exclusively it's going to be a "nail-biting whodunit" this season with "Alberta's Podcast" setting a very enlivened tone for audiences. As Pinnock says most enthusiastically, fans should prepare to be "shooketh because the ghosts are getting spooky this season!"

(Photo: Paramount / CBS)

Exclaiming to PopCulture how her initial reaction to reading the "Alberta's Podcast" script left her screaming, "'YASSSS! Hallelujah!'" she admits she has been looking forward to an episode like this that will tackle not just the mystery of her death but explore more of her backstory for a while now. "I'd been dreaming of a Harlem Renaissance flashback for our girl Alberta and my dream is finally coming true. I can't wait for audiences to see [her] back in the day being the delicious diva that we know her to be," she said.

Sharing how fans have been asking to see Alberta sing in the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom, Pinnock says they will be most satisfied as that is "exactly" what audiences will get for Season 2. "I also have to add that the B-storyline with my girls Rebecca Wisocky and Sheila Carrasco are going to have audiences howling," she said. "These comedic geniuses are giving phenomenal performances in this episode as well."



Picking up from "Alberta's Fan" in Season 1 which saw the deceased singer coming face-to-face with the overzealous historian and stan Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll), Thursday night's new episode "Alberta's Podcast" finds the self-published, museum-curating supporter returning to help Sam host a podcast exploring the rising singer's mysterious fate. As the two delve into the backstory of Alberta together, Pinnock tells PopCulture "there will be sprinkles of these clues" through the season. "I can't wait to solve this nail-biting whodunit," she said further adding how she is also excited to explore more of her relationship with Pete (Richie Moriarty) as fans will no doubt see some very sweet interactions between the pair in this episode. "Will she finally go for the good guy, or stay loving the bad boys? She's been used to dating bootleggers and murderers her whole life, who knows, maybe she'll find love with a good guy in her afterlife. Stay tuned!"

Whereas fans saw Alberta being an "incredibly brassy, mama bear" who had been challenged for the first time with exploring outside of her normal territory, Pinnock says Season 2 will see her on-screen counterpart tap into her more "vulnerable" side. "She'll learn that it's okay to let her guard down, and of course, she'll get into some fun mischievous shenanigans with the ghosts."

The multi-award-nominated series stars Pinnock, Wisocky, Carrasco, Moriarty, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones and Asher Grodman. Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. For more about Danielle Pinnock, the show and its cast, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest and most up-to-date information.