'Ghosts' Cast to Appear at Iconic Comedy Festival

The world's largest and most renowned comedy festival held in Montréal every summer is getting a little more than spirited this July! In celebration of Just for Laughs turning 40 this year, the iconic event is welcoming the cast of CBS's hit smash hit sitcom Ghosts alongside a plethora of special surprise guests to ring in the milestone anniversary. In a press release from Just for Laughs, television's number one new comedy — returning Sept. 29 on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET — will welcome showrunner Joe Port and the ensemble cast to chat about the recently award-nominated series.

Joining Port for the cast panel on July 30 at the DoubleTree Inspiration Room in Montréal is Rose McIver (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis) and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Jay, will not be in attendance for the event but can be seen at the July 23 show for Freestyle Love Supreme in Los Angeles at the Pasadena Playhouse after the ensemble attends the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21. The full cast including the executive producers Port and Joe Wiseman will take part in a panel discussion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, July 21 in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Matt Walsh, who played Hetty's husband Elias in the episode, "The Vault." Fans will also be treated with never-before-seen footage and a first look at Season 2.

The two appearances at SDCC and Just for Laughs this month are a part of CBS's immersive marketing campaign for the show's "recently departed" first season and its upcoming sophomore season. With filming of Season 2 currently underway in Montreal and picking up from an apparent finale that found the Woodstone B&B opening its doors to customers, CBS's Ghosts will no doubt be introducing new characters when it returns this fall. In an interview with TV Line, co-showrunner Wiseman revealed with the newly opened B&B estate being so expansive, there will be new characters coming in and out of Woodstone this September.

"It's a big property, it's a big house… and we have thought of creative, fun ways to bring ghosts into the property," Wiseman told TV Line, divulging how the addition at some point "starts to strain credulity" in consistently introducing new spirits. Wiseman adds, moreover in how "there are ghosts wherever Sam goes," audiences will be meeting "some of the ghosts on neighboring properties" as seen when Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) visited the home of the Farnsbys in the Season 1 finale. "That might have surprising connections to our ghosts, and we can get stories that way," Wiseman said.

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.