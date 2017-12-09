‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson Set to Join ‘Blue Bloods’

When Blue Bloods returns after the winter break, fans of the acclaimed CBS series can expect to see Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson joining the ranks.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hudson, best known as Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 classic Ghostbusters and HBO’s Oz, will return to the small screen in a guest stint on the procedural cop drama.

EW writer Natalie Abrams shared the casting news that she learned exclusively. With the episode set to air sometime in 2018, Abrams writes that Hudson will play Darryl, “a hardworking school principal for a school where students are deeply troubled by gang violence.”

She adds that he is terribly frustrated over the fact that he can’t do anything to stop the violence, and ultimately goes to extreme measures in hopes of making a difference.

Abrams adds, “I hear he decides to confront the kids ‘in the language they understand best.’ Make of that what you will.”

Of course, this means that fans are left to guess now what Frank Reagan and his officers have to do with school affairs.

Blue Bloods is set return for the rest of Season 8 in January, however, CBS has yet to confirm an official date of premiere due in part to avoid scheduling conflicts with the 2018 Winter Olympics.