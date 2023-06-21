Geraldo Rivera Leaving Fox News' 'The Five'

Geraldo Rivera is leaving Fox News' panel show The Five. According to Deadline, Rivera shared the "official" news on Twitter, revealing that his final appearance is scheduled for the end of June. "I'm off The Five. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th," Rivera tweeted on Wednesday. "It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large."

The Five is a top-rated Fox News show which is centered around debate and conversation that can often grow heated. Deadline noted that, as one of the show's rotating hosts, Rivera had often given voice to politically left perspective among a panel of more conservative minds. Rivera joined in 2021 — alongside other more left-leaning personalities such as Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., to serve as a rotating panelist — following former panelist Juan Williams's exit. At this time, the network has reportedly not commented on Rivera's announcement.

This story is developing...