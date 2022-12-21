'General Hospital' Star Marcus Coloma Breaks His Silence Over Exit

General Hospital star Marcus Coloma confirmed he will be leaving the long-running ABC sitcom after four years. Coloma has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, and will reportedly leave before the character's final scenes are filmed. ABC also confirmed the actor is leaving.

"The show can confirm that Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January," ABC said in a brief statement to Deadline on Tuesday. Coloma referenced the statement in an Instagram video, noting that he gets "so sad when I think about it."

"I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride," Coloma continued. "There's such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. I've said this a million times, the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. Thank you for including me, and thanks for the love. Happy holidays you guys."

Back on Monday, Daytime Confidential reported that Coloma was leaving General Hospital and "reportedly declined" to film his last scenes after he was told his contract was not being renewed. The specific airdate for Coloma's final episode has not been set. It's also not clear if Nikolas will be recast to at least finish the scenes Coloma reportedly declined to film.

Coloma was the fifth actor to play Nikolas. The character was introduced in 1996, with Tyler Christopher originating the role. Christopher remained on the show until 1999 when Coltin Scott stepped in to replace him. Scott played the role until 2003 when Christopher returned. Chris Beetem played Nikolas in 2005 and Nick Stabile took the role in 2016. When the General Hospital writers brought Nikolas back from the dead in 2019, they cast Coloma in the role. Adam Huss played Nikolas multiple times in 2021 and 2022 when Coloma was unavailable. Huss filled in for Coloma in November after Coloma tested positive for COVID-19.

Coloma became a fan favorite, and many were crushed to learn he was leaving. "Marcus I'm so incredibly sad ur no longer going to be on GH u have been absolutely fantastic as Nicholas. I wish u all the best," one fan wrote on Instagram. "You are an AMAZING Nicholas. You will be sorely missed. GH won't be the same without you," another wrote. "Oh, man. You are my favorite Nikolas," another commented.