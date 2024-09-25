'General Hospital' Star Laura Wright Explains Why She Might Look Different in New Episodes

Laura Wright is looking a tad different in new episodes of General Hospital. While the long-running soap is known to have temporary replacements for actors every once in a while, that is not why Wright's Carly Corinthos will be looking different. In response to a fan's post on X for a scene involving her and Charles Mesure's Jack Brennan, she that the for the next couple of days, fans "will see me doing my best to hide my eye. I woke up with a broken blood vessel – it was CRAZY looking from the wrong angle haaa. Just ask Charlie !! Ha."

Props to Wright for continuing to work and power through a broken blood vessel because it could not have been comfortable. If the clip was any indication, it doesn't seem to be as noticeable, and it's likely the editing team at General Hospital also worked their TV magic as well as they could. Luckily, Wright is feeling perfectly fine now, revealing on X that her eye is 100% fine now. "Thank you all for asking," she wrote alongside two heart emojis. "And a big thank you to our directors who helped me look up stage as much as possible."

(Photo: GENERAL HOSPITAL – "Episode 15540" – "General Hospital" airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings).

LAURA WRIGHT - Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Wright has played Carly since 2005, taking over the role from Jennifer Bransford. She didn't reveal what had happened to cause the broken blood vessel, but according to Mayo Clinic, it occurs "when a tiny blood vessel breaks just underneath the clear surface of your eye." A subconjunctival hemorrhage is "usually harmless" and disappears within two weeks or so, which is why Wright is able to just laugh about it now and why she was still able to film. If it was anything concerning, it's very likely she would have had to take time off, with the soap either temporarily replacing her or just not writing in Carly for a few episodes.

It's a good thing General Hospital didn't have to recast Carly Corinthos, even if it was going to be for a short time. The soap has seen several cast changes in recent months, with Adam J. Harrington, Kelly Monaco, Michael Easton, Gregory Harrison, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez being among the several who have left GH just this year alone. While it's not uncommon for a show like General Hospital to have so many cast exits, it still doesn't get easier, even if there's a chance they could return. In Laura Wright's case, she's sticking around for a while, and not even a broken blood vessel will get in the way.