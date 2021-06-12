'General Hospital' Nemesis is Leaving Series After Over 300 Episodes

✖

General Hospital recently said goodbye to one of the show's villains. According to Deadline, the character of Peter August, played by Wes Ramsey, will no longer appear on the show. This news comes shortly after an episode of General Hospital aired in which Peter was killed.

Ramsey's final appearance on General Hospital took place on the June 3 episode. In the episode, it was revealed that the character of Peter was killed. While it was previously showcased that Peter was falling down the stairs, General Hospital later shared that Finn was the one who pushed him down that flight and killed him, per Soaps.com. The notorious villain was the son of Cesar Faison, a supervillain on the show in their own right, and Dr. Alex Devane. Deadline noted that Peter was responsible for a string of crimes on the show, including the five-year disappearance of character Jason Morgan and the deaths of both Drew Cain and Franco Baldwin. Ramsey appeared on over 300 episodes of General Hospital following his start on the show in 2017.

At the moment, Ramsey has not spoken out on the news of his departure from General Hospital. But, based on a report from Soap Opera Spy, the actor might not be away from the soap opera for too long. The publication reported that despite the fact that Peter is dead, Ramsey may appear on the show as a new character. It's been rumored that Ramsey would come back to play a new character who would be a love interest for Carly (Laura Wright). To add a sweet layer to that possible news, Wright and Ramsey are married in real life. So, it would definitely be a lot like art imitating life if Ramsey was cast as a new character and Carly's love interest, on General Hospital.

Soaps.com reported in April that Ramsey and Wright, who has also appeared on All My Children and Guiding Light, celebrated their fourth anniversary. The pair originally met when they both worked on Guiding Light in the 2000s. To mark the special occasion, Ramsey took to Instagram to share a special message. He wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Wright, "I believe in the healing power of love & laughter, I believe in the importance of trust & acceptance. I'm thankful we share this life, aiming towards our best selves, believing in each other along the way."