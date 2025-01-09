‘General Hospital’ Issues Viewer Advisory for Upcoming Episodes

General Hospital is issuing a content warning to viewers amid the deadly wildfires spreading through the Los Angeles area.

The ABC soap opera took to social media on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to express sympathy for the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced while warning viewers who might be triggered by an ongoing fire-related storyline on the show.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires currently raging in Los Angeles county,” the show’s official account shared in a statement. “In light of current events, today’s episode of General Hospital (and several that follow) may prove too difficult to watch for some.”

Currently in General Hospital, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was set on fire in a shocking explosion. “Please keep this in consideration prior to tuning in,” the General Hospital account concluded. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Duell, 37, announced in November that he would be exiting General Hospital after more than 14 years. “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” Duell wrote on Instagram at the time. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

He continued, “To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me. This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad.”

A month later, Duell opened up about the “life adjustment” of leaving General Hospital, revealing that he wanted to spend more time with partner Luana Lucci and their 16-month-old son, Dawson.



(Disney/Christopher Willard)

“A lot of stuff’s been going on in my life. There’s a few things behind it but one thing I did say is my dad passed away and I’m still coming to terms with that,” he said on the Daily Drama podcast.

“I’m preparing myself for next chapters,” he continued. “Right now, I’m just trying to grow in ways that maybe I feel like I stifled myself in certain aspects and sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable and that’s not what I’ve done in a long time.”

Duell said after having “a very strong comfort” in his role on the series for “such a long time,” he was having to deal with some readjusting. “It’s going to be a process, but kind of unraveling that and really seeing who I am and where I am now in my life,” he said at the time. “It’s going to be a little journey. I don’t know what the future holds, but there is a lot of work I have to do to achieve the potential that I know I have. Not just career-wise, but a lot of aspects.”