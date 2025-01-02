‘General Hospital’ Star Chad Duell Explains Reason for Leaving Soap Opera

Over a month after announcing his exit from General Hospital, Chad Duell is explaining his reasoning. The actor portrayed Michael Corinthos on the long-running soap beginning in 2010 and departed late last year. He took to his Instagram on Nov. 23 to share with fans that it “wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life” to step away from the show.

Duell didn’t share much about why he was leaving after almost 15 years, but during a recent appearance on the Daily Drama Podcast with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson, he said it was a “life adjustment.” Via Deadline, Duell continued, “A lot of stuff’s been going on in my life. There’s a few things behind it, but one thing I did say is my dad passed away, and I’m still coming to terms with it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images) LISA LOCICERO, CHAD DUEL

He also expressed his desire to spend more time with his partner and their baby son, saying, “I’m preparing myself for the next chapter. Right now, I’m just trying to grow in ways that maybe I feel like I stifled myself in certain aspects, and sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable, and that’s not what I’ve done in a long time.”

As for whether fans can expect more of Michael Corinthos in the future, Chad Duell shared the door “was left open to return in the future,” but he does have “a few things planned.” General Hospital has seen plenty of cast members come and go throughout its long run so it was only just a matter of time before fans had to say goodbye to Duell and Michael Corinthos. However, it seems like Duell had a pretty good excuse for wanting to take a break.

It’s unknown what Duell has planned for the future, but it sounds like he is cooking up some exciting things, and with the year just starting, there will probably be a lot to look forward to. Fans can always hope that he returns to General Hospital in the future, but this seems like the best decision for him. At the very least, GH has no plans to end in the future, so there will also be a lot more to look forward to on that front, with or without Michael Corinthos.