‘General Hospital’ Star Announces Surprising Exit

General Hospital has lost another star. Chad Duell, who has played Michael Corinthos on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2010, took to his Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he has “decided to step away from the show.” He continued, “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

“To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives,” Duell wrote. “Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me 🙂 This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad.”

(Disney/Christine Bartolucci) CHAD DUELL

Michael Corinthos is a long-running character on General Hospital, having made his debut in 1997, being played by Dylan and Blake Hopkins. Tiarnan Cunningham took over in 2001 before Dylan Cash replaced him in 2002 until 2008. Drew Garrett took over from 2009 to 2010, with Duell portraying the character for 14 years. He’s been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards and won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2015.

According to TVLine, ABC has yet to announce if anyone will be stepping in to play Michael. Additionally, details surrounding his exit, such as his last episode, are unknown. Chad Duell is the latest actor to leave General Hospital. The show just said goodbye to Kelly Monaco after 21 years. Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Adam J. Harrington, and Michael Easton have also departed earlier this year, among others. Having been on the air for several decades, General Hospital has seen a rotating cast, some staying a lot longer than others and some leaving not long after joining.

Depending on how Michael’s story continue, it should be interesting to see what happens. More information will likely release soon considering how sudden the announcement was. It is going to be sad to see Duell exit after 14 years, but perhaps he’ll be able to return at some point in the future, even if it is brief. At the very least, there is always much more to look forward to on General Hospital and you never know what will happen or who will pop up. New episodes air weekdays on ABC.