Gayle King's CBS Contract Facing Scrutiny, Report Claims

Behind the scenes at CBS, there's a new drama unfolding in morning television. Gayle King, the 69-year-old journalist and a cornerstone of CBS Mornings, is the focus of speculation regarding her future with the network. As her current agreement approaches its conclusion in 2025, industry insiders suggest that CBS executives are wrestling with a pivotal decision: whether to extend King's tenure or part ways with the anchor.

An anonymous source speaking to Closer Weekly revealed the network's dilemma: "With Norah [O'Donnell] out of the way, the spotlight has shifted to Gayle. If CBS renews her contract, they are basically saying they are fine paying millions to come in third behind 'Good Morning America' and the 'Today' show!"

This deliberation comes after CBS's recent decision to terminate Norah O'Donnell's contract, citing financial considerations. O'Donnell's departure has apparently shifted the spotlight squarely onto King's position within the network. The source added, "Sources say her bosses are grappling with whether to renew Gayle's contract in 2025, or cut her loose — especially after they booted Norah O'Donnell, whose salary was also a drag on their bottom line."

King's tenure with CBS began in 2012 when she joined as a co-anchor for CBS Mornings, following a stint at Good Morning America. Her career reached a significant milestone in 2018 with her induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. In 2022, King renewed her commitment to CBS News by extending her contract. However, as this agreement nears its conclusion, the network's stance appears less certain.

The crux of the matter seems to lie in the show's performance relative to its competitors. Recent viewership data paints a challenging picture for CBS Mornings, according to Closer Weekly. For the week of August 19, the program attracted 1.889 million total viewers, significantly trailing behind its rivals. In contrast, Good Morning America led the pack with 2.574 million viewers, closely followed by Today with 2.513 million. Notably, Good Morning America experienced an 8% increase in its key demographic compared to the previous week, a growth not mirrored by other morning shows.

This viewership disparity places CBS in a precarious position. The network must weigh the value of King's star power and journalistic credibility against the financial implications of maintaining a high-profile anchor for a third-place show. The situation is further complicated by the precedent set with O'Donnell's departure, which was reportedly motivated by similar financial concerns, per the outlet.

Contract negotiations for daytime television hosts typically occur behind closed doors, with renewals often secured well in advance to maintain continuity and public perception. Typically, daytime television hosts secure long-term agreements spanning several years. The renewal process for these contracts often occurs discreetly, well before their expiration dates. This behind-the-scenes approach to negotiation and extension usually involves no public discussion or announcement.

As a result, viewers and industry observers rarely gain insight into the specifics of these contractual dealings, as the matter is generally resolved privately and beforehand via (Closer Weekly). The public nature of King's contract discussions deviates from this norm, suggesting a potential shift in CBS's strategic approach to talent management.

As the 2025 deadline looms, industry observers are likely to closely monitor the situation. A decision to retain King at her current compensation level might be interpreted as an acceptance of the show's market position, while a departure could signal a dramatic restructuring of CBS's morning offering.