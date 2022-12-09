Gayle King Weighs in on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Situation

Gayle King is weighing in on the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes romance scandal. The CBS Mornings anchor offered her thoughts on the Good Morning America co-hosts being pulled off the air this week after their romantic relationship came to light during her appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on ABC's daytime show GMA3, King responded, "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about." Robach and Holmes were temporarily pulled off the air days after news of their affair broke on Nov. 30. Robach is married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue and Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

CBS Mornings co-host @GayleKing shares her thoughts on the romantic revelations at Good Morning America. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/YaFFK5Otu0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 9, 2022

"I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it's very interesting what's happening over there," King told Andy Cohen. "It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that. You know, because in the beginning I actually thought – listen, good on Good Morning America, they're saying that they're not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it's just very messy."

"To me, it's a sad situation because you've got kids involved, you've got families involved and I keep thinking about that," King shared. "I'm very concerned about that." Robach shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, and is stepmom to Shue's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Holmes and Fiebig share one daughter and the anchor is also dad to two children from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

Rumors that the Good Morning America co-anchors had taken their relationship to another level sparked on Nov. 30 when photos of the two on a romantic trip in upstate New York surfaced. Multiple reports have since surfaced regarding the timeline of the co-stars' involvement, with some sources claiming the two began their romance while training for the New York City half marathon around March and others claiming that they were nothing but platonic until they both split from their spouses in August.

Neither Robach nor Holmes has yet to officially comment on their relationship, quickly deactivating their Instagram accounts after the photos surfaced. Both anchors returned to host Good Morning America as scheduled following the news of their relationship making headlines, but on Dec. 5, ABC temporarily pulled them off the air.