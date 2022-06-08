Game Show Finally Returning After COVID-19 Hiatus

✖

G4's Name Your Price will finally get to resume following a brief hiatus. At the end of May, it was reported that the show's finale would not be able to go forward as planned after its host, Twitch streamer Austin Show, tested positive for COVID-19. But, now that he has recovered, the finale can go on as planned.

On Saturday, the streamer announced on Twitter that he tested negative for COVID-19, adding, "IM FREE!!!" Days later, G4 shared its slate of programming for the upcoming week, which included Name Your Price. The series will return for its finale on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Name Your Price features Austin Show as its host alongside fellow Twitch streamers Will Neff and JustaMinx. As for what the game show entails, the three hosts present unique items that were placed on sale on the internet and contestants then have to guess their values.

The Season 1 finale of the game show was originally set to take place on May 19. However, due to issues with cast availability, it was pushed to May 26 (it was later revealed that JustaMinx was not available for filming due to her participation in Creator Clash, a celebrity boxing tournament in Tampa, Florida). Once again, Name Your Price ran into an issue when Austin Show tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter, he wrote to his fans that he tested positive for the illness following a recent trip to Florida. At the time, he noted that he felt "okay" and his symptoms were "pretty mild." The host went on to joke, "I will also never be returning to the state of Florida."

Since Austin Show was not able to take part in filming the finale, it was forced to be pushed back. He wrote in a subsequent message that "as a result of this no Name Your Price finale tomorrow. I had a really awesome cast and will try to keep that together for when I'm better." Name Your Price launched back in February. To announce the news, Austin Show released a statement in which he expressed his excitement over the opportunity, saying, "I'm excited to partner with G4 in not only utilizing my hosting skillset across their platforms but also join as a creative executive with the goal to develop and grow G4's presence on Twitch."