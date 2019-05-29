‘Game of Thrones’: Watch Kit Harington’s Heartbreaking Reaction His Big Finale Scene

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

HBO released a feature-length documentary this weekend titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. It looked behind the scenes of the series’ monumental final season, including the table read where each cast member learned the fate of their beloved character. For Harington, the pivotal moment came when he learned that Jon Snow would be the one to kill Daenerys Tagaryen.

A clip of the moment has been circulating on Twitter, showing about 30 seconds of pure emotion on Harington’s face. The actor has no lines as the stage directions describe him stabbing Daenerys in the ruined throne room of the Red Keep. However, he rocks back and forth a few times in his chair, putting his head in his hands and pulling on his hair in distress.

Across from Harington is Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys. The actress wears a bemused, expression, slipping slowly into discomfort as she sinks into her seat. On either side of them, other cast members like Maisie Williams and Rory McCann are visibly shocked by the development.

The clip is one of the most memorable moments from The Last Watch, and fans have been picking it apart online for three days now.

“Was this not a red flag to the writers?” one fan wondered. “Or did they think, ‘…yeah the fans will be okay with this in the final episode of the series.’”

“Lol Sophie (Sansa) so happy,” pointed out another.

“That reaction wasn’t for Jon killing Dany,” a third person guessed. “If I can put it into words, he says, ‘omfg this is garbage.’”

“I feel like my heart is breaking. I love this show more than anything. It has never been a job for me. It’s been my life. And this will always be the greatest thing I will ever do or be a part of.” – Kit Harington on the last day of fliming #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/nUQyb4VX1v — Kit Harington (@Kit_Haringtcn) May 28, 2019



Harington has been defiant in the face of criticism of Game of Thrones Season 8, and the whole ordeal has taken its toll on him. On Tuesday, Page Six reported that the actor checked himself into a luxury rehab facility to help cope with stress, exhaustion and alcohol. He has reportedly been there for some time, meditating, reading and getting counseling.

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” a source close to the actor said. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”



Game of Thrones and The Last Watch are streaming now on HBO Go and HBO Now.