‘Game of Thrones’: Twitter User Posts Battle of Winterfell Leaked Photos Ahead of Episode 3

The final season of Game of Thrones is underway, and fans are gearing up for an intense battle during Sunday’s episode of the HBO series. Theories have been floating around online about what will happen, and who will die, during “The Battle of Winterfell” in episode 3. They have been fueled by alleged plot leaks and the release of some telling photos from the episode.

Images from “The Battle of Winterfell” surfaced online ahead of Game of Thrones’ air time. The images show several beloved characters, including Sansa Stark, Lyanna Mormont, Bran Stark, and Jon Snow, in some precarious situations. The leaked photos also tease the return of Melisandre, the Red Woman.

In one image, a girl who looks to be Lyanna appears to be dead. The photos also tease Theon’s apparent death in the battle.

Viewers should expect to see Jon give mounting a dragon another try, according to the Game of Thrones photos tweeted out on Sunday. One of the images seems to show him approaching one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. A second image shows him mounted on the dragon’s back in flight. Jon can also be seen confronting an adversary in a scene from the upcoming episode. The King in the North is shown wielding a sword, standing before a raging fire.

Perhaps the most major thing revealed in the images, is that the Knight King will be present during at least some of the battle. He appears in three of the leaked images, though none of the scenes are very telling of what will happen when Game of Thrones airs.

Other images released in the leak show Tyrion Lannister having what looks to be a somber conversation with Sansa, Jaimie looking up in shock at something — possibly a dragon, and Bran looking out at someone or something. A massive army in formation, undead Wun Wun, and battle scarred Arya Stark can also be seen in the leak.

Those looking to put some context behind the leaked Game of Thrones images can check out the episode online, where it apparently leaked. The episode was only released online in Spain, and did not leak in the U.S. More information about what’s to come during “The Battle of Winterfell” was published on Reddit and on 4chan. The sites were flooded with screenshots that reveal possible deaths.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.