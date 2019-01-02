‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Tease What Happens When Jon and Dany Discover They’re Related

In a new interview, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have teased what happens when their characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen discover they’re related.

During an conversation with TV Insider, Harington said, “Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie. Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” Clarke added. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

Game of Thrones co-executive producer D.B. Weiss also commented on the plot-point, saying, “From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are. It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.”

In a previous interview, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie — who plays Brienne of Tarth on the fantasy series — spoke about the final season and stated that fans are “going to need therapy” afterwards.

“I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she continued. “I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional. We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

Harrington previously opened up about the series finale as well, saying that he thinks some fans might not be thrilled about how the show ends.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he stated. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

George R.R. Martin — the author of the book series that Game of Thrones is based on — recently stated that he was really not ready for the show to end, confessing, “We could’ve gone 11, 12, 13 seasons. If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons.”

“David and Dan have been saying for like five seasons that seven seasons is all they would go,” he went on to say. “We got them to go to eight but not any more than that. There was a period like five years ago when they were saying seven seasons and I was saying 10 seasons and they won, they’re the ones actually working on it.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres this April.