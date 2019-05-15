‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Lena Headey Right Before Their Fate is Revealed

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is praising Lena Headey after the fates of Jaime and Cersei Lannister were revealed in Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells.”

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Coster-Waldau, who has portrayed Jaime since the series’ inception, took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to his onscreen sister after their time on the series came to an abrupt end during the battle that ravaged King’s Landing Sunday night.

“The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother, [Lena Headey],” Coster-Waldau captioned the series of images. “That was a fun decade.”

The series of behind-the-scenes images were from the moment of the Lannister twins’ deaths, Jaime and Cersei dying in one another’s arms as Daenerys used her dragon Drogon to rampage King’s Landing into an unrecognizable fiery and ash-covered city in ruins.

After having been separated since the Season 7 finale when Jaime opted to abandon Cersei in favor of heading North to help in the battle against the Night King, they were reunited in “The Bells,” though they ultimately died together after their only route of escape was cut off by debris.

“I want our baby to live. I want our baby to live. Don’t let me die. Please don’t let me die. I don’t want to die. I don’t want to do. Not like this. Not like this. Not like this,” Cersei said in her final moments.

“Look me in the eyes. Just look at me. Nothing else matters. Nothing else matters. Only us,” Jaime consoled her.

Coster-Waldau’s photos comes just after a similar promotional photo surfaced of Jaime and Cersei’s final moments before the walls crumbled around them, though the official HBO image was much more controversial.

Eagle-eyed viewers looking at the image spotted what appeared to be Jaime’s right hand in the flesh and blood rather than the iconic golden hand that had become a defining feature of his character after it was severed in Season 3.

Although the regrowth of the hand was only present in the promo image and not in the actual scene that aired, it still drew comparisons to an earlier gaffe made in the series this season when a modern disposable coffee cup was spotted sitting on a table during a celebration scene following the Battle of Winterfell.

The viral coffee cup has since been digitally removed, HBO confirmed.

Game of Thrones‘ series finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.