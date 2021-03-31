'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Undergoes Dramatic Transformation for New Punk Rock Series

✖

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has undergone a dramatic transformation in order to play a punk rock icon in a brand new series about The Sex Pistols. The 23-year-old is portraying British punk figure Jordan — real name Pamela Rooke — who followed the Sex Pistols during the height of their career, being part of the Bromley Contingent. In photos snapped of the set, Williams is donning Jordan's fluffed-up blonde hair and black eye makeup that streaks from her eyes to the side of her face.

The actress is also sporting a sheer PVC coat and short-shorts with leather leg warmers and a pair of white high heels. Jordan's fashion sense had a major impact on the punk look in 1970s Britain, which later translated across the sub-culture worldwide. The series Williams is starring in is title Pistol and is based on a memoir by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The show is headed up by Danny Boyle, most well-known for films such as Trainspotting and 28 Days Later.

In addition to Williams, the series will also star Anson Boon (1917) as Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, and newcomer Jacob Slater will play drummer Paul Cook. Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) portrays Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) plays his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Sid and Nancy had an infamous volatile relationship, with the bass player being arrested for her death in 1978.

Nancy was found in their bathroom with an abdominal stab wound and police felt Vicious was the most obvious suspect. He was charged for her death but denied any involvement. The musician never made it to trial, however, as he died of a heroin overdose. Their ill-fated romance was previously depicted in the 1986 film Sid & Nancy, which starred Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb.

Boyle spoke out about Pistol after it was first announced, saying, "Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever." He added, per Yahoo, "It is the detonation point for British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion and everyone had to watch and listen and everyone feared them or followed them."