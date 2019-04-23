‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Breaks Silence About That Intense Arya Scene

Maisie Williams reacted to fan’s outrage to her Game of Thrones character’s first sex scene in the funniest way.

The Game of Thrones star took to Twitter Tuesday, days after the scene sparked outrage among fans of the HBO drama series, with her own take on the big Arya, Gendry (Joe Depmsie) moment from Season 8, Episode 2.

“if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe,” Williams posted on Twitter Tuesday.

Episode 2 of Game of Thrones’ final season, titled “A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms,” saw Arya lose her virginity to longtime friend and love interest Gendry ahead of the big battle of Winterfell against the Night King and the Army of the Dead.

While the pair had a playful relationship in previous episodes, the upcoming battle and possibility of death was enough to lower Arya’s inhibitions and kiss Gendry, with the two friends ending up in bed together before the end of the eventful hour.

The scene quickly took over conversation on social media, with many fans delighted to see a more human side to Arya Stark. Others were less pleased, with some fans quickly looking for the young Stark’s age online and criticizing the sexualization of the character.

Williams opened up about the scene to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the episode aired, revealing she was shocked to see this side of her character after many years of playing her as a ruthless killer.

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” Williams said, knowing the show’s producers’ tendency to send bogus script to the cast in the past to avoid spoilers. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!”

The actress also revealed that it was her choice when it came to showing on her body on the screen.

“David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” Williams told the outlet. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…”

Williams’ co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Arya’s older sister Sansa Stark on the show, also contributed to the conversation when she hilariously dropped her reaction to the scene.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that p—,” she said, drawing out the last word and zooming in on her own face. “And that’s the tea.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.