‘Game of Thrones’ Star Joins ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2

Alien: Earth has added a Game of Thrones star to the Season 2 cast.

Peter Dinklage is joining the FX hit as a series regular, Deadline reports.

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As of now, details surrounding his character are being kept under wraps. Dinklage joins cast members Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El. Alien: Earth is inspired by Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi thriller Alien. Production on Season 2 is expected to begin in May in London.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.

Noah Hawley created Alien: Earth and serves as executive producer alongside Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi, and Simon Emanuel. FX Productions produces the series, which was renewed for Season 2 in November.

Dinklage starred on Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister from 2011 to 2019, winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series four times. He most recently starred in the first season of Dexter: Resurrection as Leon Prater and appeared in an episode of The Lowdown. Notable credits include Living in Oblivion, The Station Agent, Elf, Underdog, Death at a Funeral, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Pixels, and The Boss, among others.

Alien: Earth premiered in August and is set two years before the events of Alien. It’s set in an alternate timeline outside the main canon of the Alien universe, in which humanity pursues immortality through cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids. After a deep-space research vessel crash-lands on Earth, a group of tactical soldiers makes a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories — and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”