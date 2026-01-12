Kit Harington Slams Millions of ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

Kit Harington isn’t mincing words when it comes to the fan reaction to Game of Thrones’ controversial ending.

The actor, who played Jon Snow for all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy drama, reflected on the 2019 finale season — and the subsequent viral fan petition demanding it be remade — in Sunday’s interview with The New York Times.

Harington told the outlet that he was shocked by the negative response to the popular show’s final season, and particularly annoyed when nearly 2 million fans signed a petition asking HBO to remake the last season with “competent writers” instead of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“That genuinely angered me,” the actor said, defending the efforts of the writers. “Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media.”

Harington isn’t the only Game of Thrones cast member to speak out against the petition. In 2019, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, told The New York Times that the petition was “disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots.”

“So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful,” she added at the time.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister, also called the reaction “really annoying” in a September 2025 interview with The Independent. “I absolutely think people are entitled to whatever opinion they have, but it’s a television show. Someone told you a story and you didn’t like the ending. It’s really annoying, but…” he said, asking, “How are you ever gonna make an end that’s gonna satisfy everyone? That’s a very difficult thing.”



Harington previously told GQ back in 2024 that if the final season had been disappointing, it was because everyone working on the show was so “exhausted.”

“I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f—ing tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” he told the outlet at the time. “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative.”