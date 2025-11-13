‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 Fate Revealed

The Alien franchise is sticking around with its latest series.

TVLine reports that Alien: Earth has been renewed for a second season.

Starring Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adarsh Gourav, and Timothy Olyphant, and created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth is the first television series in the Alien franchise and is set two years before the events of 1979’s Alien. It’s set in an alternate timeline outside the main canon of the Alien universe, in which humanity pursues immortality through cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids. After a deep space research vessel crash-lands on Earth, a group of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories — and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of ‘Alien: Earth,’ as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

In September, Hawley shared an update on a possible second season, telling ScreenRant, “We’re talking about the future of the show, and FX does their homework. They really make sure that they understand what the viewership numbers are. And on some level, it’s where you end more than where you started that tells you what the appetite for a Season 2 is. So, we’ve got our last episode next week, and I’ve been doing my part creatively and really thinking about where I would take the show going forward.”

“Certainly, I don’t want the show to be off the air for any longer than it absolutely has to be,” he continued. “So, there’s some urgency there to get us going as quickly as possible. But ultimately, this is a Disney decision, so I’m excited to see what they do. There’s so many great hard rock songs left to play.”

Details surrounding the second season’s plot and release have not been revealed, but at least fans know that there is certainly a Season 2 on the way. The first season of Alien: Earth is streaming on Hulu.