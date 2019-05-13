‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Episode Runtime Revealed

The last episode of Game of Thrones ever airs next week, and the finale will be 1 hour and 20 minutes long.

Waring! Spoilers for Game of Thrones through Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Game of Thrones fans will get their final installment on Sunday, with an 80-minute series finale. The episode’s title has not yet been revealed — in fact, so far this season the show has only revealed episode titles after the installment airs. Presumably, it will be the same this time.

While it may be as long as some feature films, the series finale will not actually be the longest episode of Game of Thrones yet. The record still goes to Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night, which came in at 82 minutes long. The entire episode was dedicated to the Battle of Winterfell, whereas this one will likely be more political.

Still, many fans feel that even the 80-minute finale will not be enough to satisfactorily tie up all the show’s loose ends, especially after watching Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells.” The penultimate episode featured Daenerys’ siege of King’s Landing, which ended in Fire and Blood that many felt it did not earn.

The episode found a distraught Daenerys raining fire on the city, even as civilians flooded the streets. Where she was once a champion of common people and a “Breaker of Chains,” she now killed indiscriminately, knowing that her true enemy was across town in the castle.

The heel turn did not ring true to many fans, who have seen Daenerys navigate moral gray areas for nearly a decade now. Her descent into “madness” came as if from nowhere and was spurred on by grief the likes of which she has already dealt with in the past.

Now, the show has just 80 minutes left to show Daenerys answering for her actions, and reveal the other characters’ reaction to them. It must also somehow wrap up the arcs of many beloved protagonists all over the kingdom, and somehow convince us that there is an ending of some kind to the political squabbling that has driven the series since 2011.

That is a tall order, and obviously no show satisfies everyone. Still, with the ending upon us, more and more fans are revisiting their questions about the shortened final two seasons of the show, questioning why there should be less episodes to work with as the story heats up.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.