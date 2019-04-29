‘Game of Thrones’: See the Rest of the Episodes’ Runtimes

Game of Thrones‘ final episodes will be big, far outgrowing the hour-long block HBO used to set aside for the series. The remaining episodes of the show are all longer than 60 minutes.

Back in March, HBO revealed the running times for each individual episode. The first two episodes ran 54 and 58 minutes, respectively. Sunday night’s episode, featuring the heavily hyped Battle of Winterfell between Jon Snow’s forces and the Night King’s undead White Walkers, runs 82 minutes.

The fourth episode, which airs on Sunday, May 5, runs 78 minutes, while Episode 5, airing on May 12, runs exactly 80 minutes. The series finale, which airs on May 19, also runs 80 minutes.

Fans had long been teased movie-length episodes for the show’s final season, which is why some complained after the first two episodes were just under an hour long each.

In January, then-HBO CEO Richard Plepler said the six episodes made him feel like he was watching six movies.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” Pepler said at the time, referring to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Plepler also praised the effects works on the show, some of the most intricate ever created for television.

“They knew the bar was high,” he said. “They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Game of Thrones fans are no stranger to longer episodes. Most Season 7 episodes are almost exactly an hour long, while the last two episodes, “Beyond the Wall” and “The Dragon and the Wolf,” are 71 minutes and 81 minutes long, respectively.

The Game of Thrones finale will not be the last time HBO viewers visit George R.R. Martin’s world of Westeros. The network is also developing a series created by Jane Goldman that is set thousands of years before the events in the series. It will star Niaomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.

According to HBO, the still-untitled series will show “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

While that project is going forward, one series created by writer/producer Bryan Cogman will not be moving forward. He confirmed last week that he is moving on to work at Amazon Studios.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo credit: HBO