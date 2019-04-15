‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Leaves Fans Begging for More

The Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere just ended and it has left fans begging for more.

This first episode of the final season featured a number of big moments that gave just enough to keep fans interested, but didn’t reveal too much.

The result is fans are ready for more and they are not being shy about it.

One last thing. Can we have 2 hours for the rest of the season? I’m not fulfilled yet 💆🏽‍♂️ #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SW1I2VS4wa — Joshua Gresham (@JoshGreshamORG) April 15, 2019

“One last thing. Can we have 2 hours for the rest of the season? I’m not fulfilled yet,” one fan tweeted.

“Got anymore of them new Game of Thrones episodes,” another person asked.

“My heart can’t take all this epic nerdness coming to an end,” someone else said.

“The next five weeks of my life will be me just counting down the hours until Sunday,” one other Twitter user commented.

Me realizing I have to wait a whole week for another #GameOfThrones episode pic.twitter.com/o6K0qHQ2V3 — kronk’s spinach puffs (@_antisocialish) April 15, 2019

The first episode of Season 8 featured most all of the main cast, but one important character was missing… The Night King.

Interestingly, he was not shown in the first episode of Game of Thrones’ final season, after turning one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons and destroying The Wall so that his army of undead could march south.

Recently, the actor who plays The Night King — Vladimir Furdik — spoke about the icy antagonist, saying that he has a lot more depth than people realize, and that this final season will make that clear.

“People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time,” Furdik said in an interview.

The actor went on to speak about the Night King’s general drive and motivation, explaining, “Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side.”

Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. ET, Sundays on HBO.