‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Poster Shows Every Character Dead

A new poster for Game of Thrones Season 8 appears to show all of the main characters lying dead in the snow.

The final season of Game of Thrones is almost here, and the promotional material is reaching a fever pitch. Last week, the show’s official account released a new poster showing all of the main characters lying dead in the snow, arrayed in the shape of the infamous Iron Throne.

The poster featured characters from every kingdom, every side of the wars and even the night king himself half buried in the snow. They fanned out from the show’s logo, and their bodies as well as their outstretched swords and spears made them look like the Iron Throne.

The poster serves a grim reminder that no one is safe going into the final season. A few images are particularly terrifying, including Jon Snow, lying with his head bowed and his hands on his sword, an arrow protruding from the ground right over his head. Beside him is Arya Stark, a character who many fans are rooting for, yet her eyes are closed and she is half buried in the snow.

The poster had a similar theme to a new teaser released last week as well, titled “Aftermath.” The clip explored a broken and abandoned Winterfell, with the iconic possessions of many main characters half-buried in snow. This included the wheel from Bran’s wheelchair, Daenerys’ chain and Jon Snow’s Valyrian steel sword Longclaw. There was also Jaime Lannister’s golden hand and Tyrion’s hand-shaped pin, as well as Arya’s sword needle.

While there has been no shortage of promos for the show, fans are dying for the real thing. They will not have to wait much longer, as Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres next weekend. The show has dominated the TV landscape for a decade now, and as it draws to a close there are only a few questions left to answer.

For many fans, the big mystery is who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne. For others, it is how humanity will outlast the threat of the White Walkers and survive the long winter. The Internet has steadily filled with fan theories and predictions about each character, each plot thread and all the minutiae in the wide world of Westeros and beyond. Next week, we will finally see who was right.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.