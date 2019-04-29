‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4 Trailer Released

Fire finally met ice in the Battle of Winterfell, and the Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 trailer is teasing that there is more tension to come.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

The Night King may have fallen and the army of the dead may be no more, but all is not settled in the realms of the Seven Kingdoms, according to the Episode 4 trailer.

Released just after the Battle of Winterfell came to an end, the trailer is teasing not only the return of Cersei, but the declaration by the start of yet another war, the “last war.”

“We have won the great war. Now we will win the last war,” Daenerys Targaryen says. “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

The final season of the popular HBO series, consisting of just six episodes (yes, that means that there are only three more to go!), has already been a deadly one, largely thanks to the major battle that played out through Episode 3. The long-teased fight saw a number of heroes die in an effort to prevent the Night King from moving south.

Although mourning the many lives lost during the battle, the characters are likely eager to move past the Battle of Winterfell, as the actors described the 11-week battle sequence as grueling.

“It was the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones,” Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, said of the episode. “A real test, really miserable. You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you’re still so spent you can’t really do anything, and then you’re back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world.”

With the large battle behind them, however, a major question still remains: who will sit on the Iron Throne? If Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys’ scribe Missandei, has it her way, Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms will claim her long-coveted prize.

“As a fan and as a member of the show I want to see my girl on the throne,” Emmanuel told Express in April of 2018. “I want to see Daenerys on the throne. I definitely think she would make a good queen, she is a good queen and she has dragons and she has me.

“It’s like besties running the country I think that’s a really good idea,” she added.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with an 80 minute-long episode on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.