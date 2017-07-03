HBO Reveals Official Runtimes For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

The last two seasons of Game of Thrones may be a bit shorter than fans are used to, but viewers will still be getting their money’s worth.

HBO has finally unveiled the official runtimes for all seven episodes of the the upcoming seventh season, and there are some really long installments up ahead.

The first three episodes of season seven look fairly normal, clocking in at 59 minutes, 59 minutes, and 63 minutes respectively. While most shows only air episodes that are 40-45 minutes in length, Game of Thrones has always had the benefit of a full hour due to HBO‘s lack of commercials.

Episode four is slightly shorter than most, clocking in 50 minutes. That’s followed by another normal episode in week five, with an official runtime of 59 minutes.

Now, once Game of Thrones hits episode six this season, things get really long. The next two episodes will be the longest that the series has ever aired.

Episode six is 71 minutes long. That slightly edges out ‘The Winds of Winter’ for the longest episode to-date, as the episode was only 68 minutes in length.

The season finale this year is even longer still, clocking in at an incredible 81 minutes long. That’s almost an hour and a half of pure Game of Thrones.

That 81-minute runtime is enough to qualify the episode as a feature film. For comparison’s sake, the Season 7 finale will have the exact same runtime as Toy Story, Phone Booth, and Army of Darkness. In fact, it’s longer than Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, and The Bride of Frankenstein.

Clear your Sunday calendar’s this summer, because there’s about to be a whole lot of Game of Thrones in your life.

The new season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on July 16.

