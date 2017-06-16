Is A Major ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion Coming In Season 7?

While the season six finale of Game of Thrones saw a large group of characters finally coming together, there are two best friends that remain very far apart.

Jon Snow has been crowned as the King in the North, and he’s got an army at his side. But his best friend, Samwell Tarly, is on the other side of Westeros. However, a recent Instagram post has many fans thinking that a reunion could be on the way.

Actor John Bradley, who plays Sam on the show, posted a picture of himself, alongside Jon Snow’s real life alter-ego, Kit Harrington.

Bradley’s post contained the comment, “Briefly, but happily, back together again.” He also threw in a couple of emojis, just for good measure.

Briefly, but happily, back together again. 🙌🤗 A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Since the two men have now been seen together, the speculation around their potential reunion has begun.

The thing to remember about this rumor is that it’s nothing more than that. This is just a picture of two friends who haven’t seen each other in a while. They could have been separated due to the locations of their respective sets being far away, or they could have been together during filming, which wrapped a while back. Or, as everyone is hoping, Jon and Sam really will find each other once again.

Another theory suggests that Sam may not be seen much, if at all this season. Remember when Bran went off to learn from the Three-Eyed Raven, and he wasn’t seen for over a year? Perhaps Sam will experience the same type of absence while he’s training to be maester.

If that’s the case, the pair could have just reunited because Bradley wasn’t around to film much of season seven.

Either way, no one is upset to see Bradley and Harrington palling around once again. Hopefully we’ll get to see their characters do the same when Game of Thrones returns on July 16.

Photo Credit: HBO