'Game of Thrones' to Revive Iconic Series Characters for Prequel Broadway Play

Game of Thrones brought Westeros from the page to the screen, and now a new project will bring it to the stage as well. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a play based on A Song of Ice and Fire and its TV show adaptation is coming to both Broadway and the West End. However, it will focus on a mysterious portion of the story and could have some major implications for fan-theorists.

The upcoming play will reportedly tell the story of "The Great Tourney at Harenhal," an event that took place 16 years before the events of A Game of Thrones. Fans have heard many allusions to this tourney in both the books and the TV show, but they've never seen it for themselves. The play is being developed by author George R.R. Martin himself, and will feature prominent, fan-favorite characters like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," said Martin in a public statement on the announcement. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."

The Tourney at Harenhal was essentially the inciting incident for Robert's Rebellion — the war that immediately preceded the main series and put King Robert Baratheon on the throne. It started because Prince Rhaegar Targaryen crowned Ned's sister Lyanna Stark the "queen of love and beauty," then absconded with her when the tourney was over. Lyanna was betrothed to Robert, so he went to war to win her back.

As fans later learned in the show, Lyanna actually loved Rhaegar and left with him willingly. However, many fan theories go even deeper into the events at the tourney, and how they might have rippled out later in the series. Years' worth of theories and speculations were collated by YouTuber In Deep Geek in a series of videos called "What REALLY Caused Robert's Rebellion?" He speculates that a full account of the Tourney at Harenhal would reveal the mysterious motivations of Rhaegar, Bloodraven and Howland Reed — perhaps explaining some of the magic and prophecies at work in the series — as well as Lyanna, Benjen Stark and others.

Still, the choice to portray this important chapter in Martin's story for the first time as a stage play has baffled many fans. It will reportedly be produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, with the story by Martin but the script by playwright Duncan MacMillan. Director Dominic Cooke is attached as well.

The play does not yet have a title, and other announcements about the cast and creative team have yet to be made. The first show is expected to launch in New York City, London and Australia in 2023. For fans without access to these large theaters, the mysteries of the Tourney at Harenhal will have to wait.