‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Renewed at HBO

Before its first season has even aired, HBO has greenlit a second season of the next Game of Thrones spinoff.

Alongside a renewal for fellow spinoff House of the Dragon, the network announced today that viewers will get to see at least two seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it centers around mercenary Dunk and his child squire Egg, who will eventually become Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and King of Westeros, respectively.

Martin already told fans in January that he was immensely satisfied with the new spinoff, in a strong contrast with his mixed thoughts on House of the Dragon, which took creative liberties with his original writing—for the better, most would say, but not Martin himself. In a blog post, he shared his thoughts on the new series.

“I’ve seen all six episodes now… and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible,” he wrote. “It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)… I hope you will love the show as much as I do.”

HBO seems to like what they see, too, given that they’ve already renewed the series for another go.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” Francesca Orsi, VP of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres January 18.