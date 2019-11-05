‘Game of Thrones’: Petition to Remake Season 8 Has Been Signed by 1.7 Million Fans

While the watch has ended for Game of Thrones, fans of the series aren’t quite ready to give it up. After a controversial eighth season that included various production mishaps and an unfulfilling ending, fans have penned a petition to have the showrunners re-do the final season. As of Monday, the petition on Change.org has been signed by more than 1.7 million people. The creator of the document is calling for 3 million signatures.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s writer, whose username is David D., started. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The web page also features a comments section that is riddled with Game of Thrones fans voicing their displeasure at the conclusion.

One user shared, “I’m signing because GoT was supposed to be the defining piece of pop-culture of the 2010 era, but the utter failure of the last season completely ruined its own legacy.”

Another member who signed the petition believes a remake of the final season wouldn’t change any of the mistakes that occurred in the eighth season.

“I honestly don’t want the last season to be remade,” the comment began. “I don’t think there is anything that will undo the stain that was left on the most amazing TV show in history and the blatant disrespect to, not only the fans, but to the actors and the crew who have worked so hard, by shoddy, lazy show writing.”

While it’s very, very unlikely anything comes from this, it’s certainly very telling the amount of attention that the petition has garnered. Even Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Dany Targaryen, felt “heartbreak” after hearing all of the negative responses to the show’s conclusion.

While it won’t be a continuation of the series, fans of the show did discover good news recently when HBO announced a new spinoff series was picked up. The new series, House of the Dragon, will focus on the Targaryen’s. George R.R. Martin will serve as co-creator and executive producer of the series, which will take place hundreds of years before the flagship series.