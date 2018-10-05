Peter Dinklage Reveals His Feelings on the Fate of Tyrion Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’ End

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has revealed his feelings on the fate of Tyrion Lannister in the series’ upcoming final season.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that “it ends beautifully for” his character, adding, “whether it be tragic or not.”

“There are no better writers in television than [Game of Thrones showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” Dinklage also said. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.”

While he doesn’t give any specifics, the fact that Dinklage says “it ends beautifully” for Tyrion still feels a bit ominous. While there are likely few Game of Thrones fans who would want to see him die, it would be a poetic finale for Tyrion to die by sacrificing himself for a greater cause.

There’s no way of knowing for sure what will become of Tyrion until the final season of Game of Thrones airs in 2019, though.

Before then, Dinklage can be seen in the HBO original film My Dinner with Hervè, which is biopic — of sorts — about the life of Fantasy Island star Hervè Villechaize.

“Sacha Gervasi, the writer, director, approached me about 14 years ago with a short film version of the film that we made eventually made. And it just hooked me because of his personal experience,” he said of the project.

“It hooked me because of Sacha’s personal connection to it because he interviewed Herve before he died and got to know the man very intimately as a journalist in a very short amount of time which has it sort of strange quality to it,” Dinklage added.

He went on to explain that part of what attracted him to the project was how much Villechaize dealt with a lot of the same fame-born pressures that Dinklage experienced after Game of Thrones became a massive success around seven years ago.

“It’s an abstract idea that has very little to do with you at the end of the day and it comes from a lot of hard work but oftentimes, it’s sort of a goal rather than a residual of hard work,” he shared.

“And you know kids are asked, the number one thing when kids are asked what do they wanna be when they grow up lately is that they, I want to be famous,” Dinklage continued. “And they don’t really have a comprehension of what it means to be that, they just want to be famous and we sort of address that in the movie.”

My Dinner with Hervè premieres Oct. 20 on HBO.