‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals Ideal Fate of Character Missandei in Heartfelt Tribute

Missandei of Naath’s watch has ended, and her real-life counterpart, Nathalie Emmanuel, is bidding her Game of Thrones character farewell with a heartfelt tribute.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

During the most recent episode of the popular HBO series, “The Last of the Starks,” Missandei, Daenerys Targeryen’s right-hand woman, was beheaded by The Mountain under Cersei’s command in the midst of negotiations with Tyrion in an effort to prevent a war.

While the character’s final words have already been uttered, the actress, who has portrayed Missandei since Season 3, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a final farewell message to her onscreen counterpart and Game of Thrones.

“It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath,” her post began. “The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice… and her one and only love.”

“She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part… this life changing part,” she continued.

In the post, Emmanuel also took a moment to thank Emilia Clarke, whose onscreen counterpart Daenerys Targaryen was notably shaken by Missandei’s death.

“I love you… SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years,” she wrote. “Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever.”

“I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against,” she penned for Jacob Anderson, whose character Grey Worm had been in a relationship with Missandei. “Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star.”

Emmanuel concluded her message by thanking the cast and crew of the series, and penned a final message to the fans, who were heartbroken following Missandei’s death.

“To the fans of the show, and of Missandei… Thank you for all the love and support… It’s been a pleasure playing her for you,” she wrote, before going on to share her character’s ideal fate. “I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now…. Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky.”

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode airs Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, followed by the series finale on Sunday, May 19.