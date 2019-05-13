‘Game of Thrones’ Makes Huge Mistake in New Photo Showing Jaime Lannister’s Right Hand Miraculously Grown Back

After the viral coffee cup in “The Last of the Starks,” Game of Thrones has suffered another major gaffe in its final season: Jaime Lannister’s hand suddenly growing back.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Fans tuning in to Sunday night’s all-new episode of the popular HBO series were not only left dumbfounded by Daenerys Targaryen’s decent into madness, but also the reappearance of Jaime Lannister’s right hand as he embraced Cersei in their final moments together.

The gaffe was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers looking at promo images for the episode, including one that not only showed the Lannister twins prepared to leave the world in the same way that they had entered it, together, but also that Jaime’s golden hand was no longer golden, but flesh and blood.

As fans will recall, Jaime’s right hand has long been absent from the show, replaced in favor of a golden hand after he lost it in Season 3. The sudden resurgence of the long-gone appendage left many viewers scratching their heads in confusion.

“We kind of forgot Jaime lost his right hand in s3” pic.twitter.com/jEuPI4GY2Q — Tati (@Hemswobrien) May 13, 2019

During this 90 minutes shit show, Jaime’s hand grow back.#GameofThrones

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdReQGnoxP — ValverdeOut (@Mithu_72724) May 13, 2019

The apparent gaffe comes just a week after another major slip in the otherwise seamless series. As the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell gathered to celebrate their victory with a rowdy dinner, a very visible and very modern-appearing disposable coffee cup could be seen sitting on the table in front of Daenerys.

HBO joked about the flaw in a statement in which they blamed the gaffe on an accident, as Daenerys had ordered “herbal tea.”

The gaffe was later digitally removed from the episode and now only lives on in photos captured during the initial airing.

“HBO confirms Sunday’s cameo on [Game of Thrones] has been digitally removed on HBO Go,” the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter writer Ryan Parker.

Currently, HBO has not commented on the peculiar growing back of Jaime’s hand, and it remains to be seen if the slip-up will be corrected in future airings of the episode.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.