‘Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Reunites With Stark Brothers

Game of Thrones has been on the air since 2011, and over the years, the cast has formed some pretty solid friendships during their time filming the HBO drama. While plenty of characters are no longer alive in the GOT universe, their real-life counterparts often meet up, giving fans a thrill with every mini reunion.

The latest was between Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, and Kit Harington and Richard Madden, who play Arya’s brothers Jon Snow and the late Robb Stark.

Harington and Madden were on hand to support Williams after her new play, I and You, opened in London, and thankfully posed for a photo together to give fans the Stark family reunion that is now no longer possible on the show (R.I.P. Robb).

There’s also this photo, which is too cute not to share.

Williams later shared a ridiculously cute photo of herself and Madden on Instagram.

Madden shared the same photo on his own page, writing, “Last night watching @maisie_williams being brilliant in her new play @hampstead_theatre.”

Williams’ Arya is currently alive and thriving in Westeros, and the actress spoke to Jimmy Kimmel in February on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how it all ends for her character.

I know the end of Game of Thrones,” Williams told Kimmel, adding that she shared the show’s ending with her mom, sending her the show’s scripts.

“Are you allowed to give your mom?” Kimmel asked. Williams responded, “Probably, not actually. They say don’t give them to anyone.”

Williams revealed that she was in bed reading the script when she learned how things would end for her character.

“I was in my bed, I think, just like reading. It’s just surreal, to be honest,” she said. “Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it and it’s incredible.”

Harington also spoke about the finale during an interview with MTV at TIFF, noting that every viewer likely won’t be thrilled about how the show ends.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” Harington said. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

Game of Thrones is speculated to return in the first half of 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett