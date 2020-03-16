‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Reach out to Kristofer Hivju After He Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to make its way across the Hollywood scene. On Monday, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane, revealed that he received a positive test for COVID-19. He joins the likes of Idris Elba, who also announced on Monday he was diagnosed, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both have since been released from the hospital. Hivju made his post from his home country, Norway, and revealed he is self-isolating.

In the wake of his reveal, many fans of Game of Thrones quickly began reaching out to him on social media to send their thoughts and prayers.

Hivju appeared on the hit HBO series from 2013-2019, appearing in 32 episodes in that span. He became a fan favorite on the show for his comedic relief and friendship with the show’s main character, Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington.

Best Wishes

With his announcement, Hivju was sent a ton of best wishes his way as fans of his support him in his self-isolation and recovery.

The Norwegian actor hasn’t responded to any particular comment yet, but surely is seeing all of his fans messages.

A Rough Day

Hivju’s announcement comes on the same day Idris Elba revealed he had tested positive. Seeing two familiar faces in Hollywood come down the virus came as a tough sight to see for many across social media.

Tormund Giantsbane has also tested positive for Covid-19. Today is a rough day for my list of babes. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Q7QJXwH31j — Erica SHE HULK Peterson (@BarfieldLaRue) March 16, 2020

The Impact on Jon Snow

Going back to the friendship his character Tormund had with Jon Snow throughout the series, many fans brought up a valid point.

When the show ended, Snow saw his storyline essentially come to a halt as he went on to live a life by himself with the Free Folk.

Messing With the Wrong Free Folk

The coronavirus has impacted a few big-time celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. It’s latest recipient is steadfast on getting through it.

Just like his Game of Thrones character, Hivju is set on coming out on top of this. His fans fully expect he will take this down just like many of his on-screen victims in battle.

It’s trying to take Tormund. COVID 19 has definitely bit off more than it can chew. pic.twitter.com/0JD9ZUJWnh — Christopher Volken (@VolkenVol) March 16, 2020

“Don’t Take Tormund!”

Being Hivju became a fan favorite on the show, his positive test came with some emotional responses on social media. Many were disheartened by seeing the man who portrayed Tormund come down the virus.

Not the Fate he Deserves

On Game of Thrones, Hivju’s character was a willing fighter and a strong ally for Jon Snow. In the show, Tormund played a major role in helping stave off the White Walkers.

Seeing his diagnosis has some fans feeling empty after all he did for the North.