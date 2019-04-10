‘Game of Thrones’: Isaac Hempstead Wright Gets Real About ‘Pinnacle’ of Final Season

Isaac Hempstead Wright opened up about Game of Thrones‘ final season and Bran’s strange powers in a new interview this week.

The big finale of Game of Thrones is nearly upon us, and many expect Bran Stark and his powers of near-omniscience to play a major role in the ending. In a new interview with Collider, Wright, the actor who plays Bran, warned fans that they would not figure out the ending on their own.

“I mean, it sounds cheesy, but nothing will prepare you for everything that’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s really the pinnacle of Game of Thrones.”

Still, Wright admitted that there were clues as to how the show would shake out laced throughout earlier seasons, and studying up before the final episode wouldn’t hurt.

“But I think one thing [that] would be good is to just go and re-watch some of the old episodes,” he said. “That’s what I started doing, because it’s so amazing to get to think of these character arcs and these characters who’ve grown up – some of us literally – and see how their stories end and compare it with their humble beginnings. And yeah, I think it’ll be a really emotional time for a lot of people.”

Wright echoed his past statements as well as the statements of his co-stars, saying how proud he was of the work they have done over the last decade and how bittersweet it was to say goodbye.

“It’s quite a unique and amazing thing to be a part of and one that I’m infinitely glad and grateful to have ever been involved in,” he said.

Bran is a bit of a controversial figure among Game of Thrones fans, as some have found his storyline to be slow and boring at times. In fact, the series even dropped Bran for an entire season one year to make room for more popular plots. Still, all that investment has paid off as Bran now has the power of the Three-Eyed Raven, allowing him to see and experience things from all around the world and all throughout the past.

“It’s like he’s got a big book that he can look up any part of history. He hasn’t memorized the whole book yet like the previous Three-Eyed Raven may have done,” Wright explained.

This means that, while Bran may have access to all the information in the world, he still has to sort through it and know what he is looking for. Hopefully, he can find something to help humanity stop the encroachment of the White Walkers before they wipe out civilization as a whole.



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.