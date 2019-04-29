‘Game of Thrones’: HBO GO Is Down Again, and Fans Can’t Handle It

Game of Thrones fans were prepared to go to war with HBO after the HBO Go app crashed right when Season 8, episode 3, the Battle of Winterfell, dropped.

Fans gearing up to watch the highly anticipated episode were left staring at screens with an error message on Sunday night, and many flocked to social media to air their grievances with the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently, the error seems to be confined to HBO Go, the streaming app available to users with a regular cable package.

“HBO Go deciding to act a fool right now is gonna make me throw the remote through the TV,” another person wrote.

“refreshing [HBO Go] very calmly and not screaming at all,” added a third.

“I remember paying a 3 month subscription to watch game of thrones live on HBO go, and then this happens! Please get better servers!” another fan of the series clearly dismayed with the glitch added.

@hbogo @HBOGOhelp I remember paying a 3 month subscription to watch game of thrones live on HBO go, and then this happens! Please get better servers! pic.twitter.com/VNDZGHumz2 — Daniel Sánchez Jiménez (@SlimShinji) April 29, 2019

The apparent crash, which has not yet been addressed by HBO, came at a tense time for fans of the popular series, which is now in the throes of its eighth and final season, with the crash occurring at perhaps the biggest episode to date.

The unnamed episode marked the official start of the Battle of Winterfell, the big showdown between the Night King and his army of the dead and the forces of the living. The culmination of everything in prior seasons, the episode was promised to be a deadly one, and fans were already on edge regarding the impending loss of a number of fan-favorite characters.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the app has crashed throughout the course of Season 8, which is currently only three episodes deep.

After waiting months for the series to return, many fans were greeted with an error message when they attempted to tune in for the Season 8 premiere on Sunday, April 14. The issue repeated itself for Episode 2, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

The season has also been plagued with leaks, as both of the first two episodes were accidentally uploaded to various streaming platforms hours before they were set to air.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with an 80 minute-long episode on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.