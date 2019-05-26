TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Mad the Show Isn’t on Tonight

Sunday night will be the first night in six weeks that Game of Thrones is off the air, and fans are having a hard time adjusting.

After a controversial and conversation-driving final season, the HBO epic is officially off the air for good. Even though Season 8 was brief, fans have quickly worked it into their Sunday night routines.

Now that the show is wrapped, fans are taking to social media to express their discontent that GoT is done for good.

In fact, some people are so torn over the show wrapping, they’re choosing to live in denial for just a few more hours.

Some fans are pretending we get another episode of the fantasy show, which is based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, just to hold the pain off until tonight.

However, Game of Thrones fans having a hard time moving on will have a little something to tide them over. On Sunday night, HBO will air Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary about Season 8’s production.

Based on social media, it’s clear that quite a few GoT fans intend to watch the project and stretch out their fandom for the series at least one more week.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

