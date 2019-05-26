‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Mad the Show Isn’t on Tonight

Sunday night will be the first night in six weeks that Game of Thrones is off the air, and fans are having a hard time adjusting.

After a controversial and conversation-driving final season, the HBO epic is officially off the air for good. Even though Season 8 was brief, fans have quickly worked it into their Sunday night routines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that the show is wrapped, fans are taking to social media to express their discontent that GoT is done for good.

Guys. There isn’t an episode of Game of Thrones tonight. There never will be :/ — Sameer Bhatia (@Sameer_B93) May 26, 2019

Waking up with no basketball or Game of Thrones to look forward to tonight pic.twitter.com/j2UfJusisn — Sterling Blount (@sterling19_) May 26, 2019

In fact, some people are so torn over the show wrapping, they’re choosing to live in denial for just a few more hours.

Some fans are pretending we get another episode of the fantasy show, which is based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, just to hold the pain off until tonight.

Can’t wait to watch s8 episode 7 of #gameofthrones tonight, wonder how it really ends — Danny De la Montaña (@Yorky2860) May 26, 2019

However, Game of Thrones fans having a hard time moving on will have a little something to tide them over. On Sunday night, HBO will air Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary about Season 8’s production.

Based on social media, it’s clear that quite a few GoT fans intend to watch the project and stretch out their fandom for the series at least one more week.

Feels kinda weird that Game of Thrones is done and that there won’t be a new episode tonight. But I am gonna watch the 2 hour retrospective on the making of the final season tonight 9 on @HBO. After that, I will patiently wait for @watchmen. — David M. Lisa (@davelisa) May 26, 2019

I totally forgot tomorrow HBO is gonna air the Game Of Thrones documentary, “The Last Watch.” I’m lowkey excited for it. If there’s anyone who gave their all to the final season of this show it’s the cast and crew. Tomorrow is their day to shine and be applauded for their work. pic.twitter.com/OpIyBKytsk — Edgar (@edckbar875) May 25, 2019

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO