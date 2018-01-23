Peter Dinklage Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending at the Perfect Time

In a new interview, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage says that the series is ending at the “perfect time.”

“It’s time,” the Tyrion Lannister actor said. “Storywise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

During his conversation with Variety, Dinklage also talked about moving on and saying goodbye to his character.

“It’s bittersweet when it’s time to move on with everything,” he said.

“It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking. Especially when you’ve spent more than a couple months with people,” he later added.

It was recently announced that Game of Thrones will not air its eighth and final season until sometime in 2019, a fact that Dinklage touched on before concluding the interview.

“It’s the final season, and it’s a long one so we’re taking our time,” he said.

Dinklage is currently at the Sundance Film Festival where his new movie I Think We’re Alone Now is premiering.

The film co-stars Dinklage and Elle Fanning as “Two unlikely people” who “find themselves companions after an apocalypse.”

I Think We’re Alone Now is directed by Reed Morano, who is best known as the cinematographer on such high-profile indie films as Frozen River, Kill Your Darlings and The Skeleton Twins.

She has also worked as a cinematographer on many TV shows, and even directed a handful of them. Vinyl, Halt and Catch Fire and The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few series that she has directed episodes of.

Her only previous credit directing a film is Meadowland, which starred Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson.

It may be a while before Game of Thrones fans can see Dinklage as Tyrion again, but while they’re waiting, he does have quite a few projects out or coming out soon.

He co-stars in the very well-received Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is in theaters now, and he can be seen in the made-for-HBO film My Dinner with Hervé later this year.

Dinklage will also turn up alongside Richard Gere and Julianna Margulies in the movie Three Christs in 2018, as well as an as-yet-undisclosed role in Avengers: Infinity War.