‘Game of Thrones’ Might End in Carnage

There is still over a year before we finally see the end of HBO‘s Game of Thrones, but actor Iain Glen has already seen the script and he is teasing carnage in the finale. Would we expect anything else?

“I can’t tell, but I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens,” Glen told The Indian Express last week.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes, I felt (it was the) conclusion,” Glen continued. “But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”

Glen, who plays Ser Jorah, also made an ominous comment, confirming that the last episodes will take plenty of surprising turns.

“All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes,” Glen told The Indian Express. “They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue.”

“Always expect the unexpected in GOT. That is what works for the show, and season eight has loads of surprises,” Glen told India Today. “In the next and last season, Ser Jorah will happily become a permanent fixture in Daenerys Targaryen’s inner circle, as the battle between good and evil draws to a spectacular finale.”

During the INTV Conference in Israel, HBO Senior Vice President of Drama Francesca Orsi also hinted at multiple deaths during the final season.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” Orsi said, reports Variety. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths.”

The eighth season of Game of Thrones will be its last, but it is not airing until 2019. As Entertainment Weekly revealed in May 2017, the season will only run six episodes.

According to Deadline, Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the acclaimed “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome” episodes, and David Nutter, who helmed “Mother’s Mercy,” signed on to direct episodes in the finale. Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also direct episodes of the final season.

Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice And Fire series. While the show is ending, the book series is ongoing, as Martin has consistently pushed back the release of book six, The Winds of Winter.

“We’re all so confident in the way this story goes and the message it gives and how the whole story arc works,” Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, told The Hollywood Reporter. “As long as we can reconcile with ourselves that we’re happy with how it ends, it won’t matter what anyone else thinks, really. As long as we feel we’ve done the story justice, and have done justice to [Martin’s] universe and [Benioff and Weiss’] vision, then that’s really all we can hope for. It won’t go the way some people want. It will be too happy for some people, or too sad, or too whatever. That’s the nature of an ending.”