‘Game of Thrones’: Is End of HBO Series Hidden in New Spotify Playlist?

Game of Thrones has just begun its final season, and producers claim they’ve hidden the ending of the show in a new Spotify playlist.

Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss personally curated the playlist — titled “Game of Thrones: The End is Coming” — and told For the Record about their clever plan.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices,” the creators said. “No one will believe us, but it’s true.”

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” they went on to share. “There’s variety in there — Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power.”

Notably, the majority of the songs do seem to be general references to elements from the show. For example, “The Girl from North Country” by Bob Dylan and the aforementioned Man in Black is most likely a reference to Sansa Stark.

Then there is the highly controversial 1980 Prince song “Sister” which is about siblings have an incestuous relationship. This is very clearly a reference to Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

There are others however, that could have double meanings. The song “Dead Skin Mask” by thrash legends Slayer could be referring to the Night King’s army, or it could be a reference to Arya’s training with Jaqen H’ghar, the Faceless Man of Braavos.

Scroll on to read more about the playlist tracks and how they could point to clues about the end of the show.

Songs About War

One of the most common themes of the playlist is war. This is understandable due to the final season of GoT being set around a massive war between The Night King’s horde and the armies of Westeros and Daenerys Targaryen.

The list of songs specifically about or referring to war are as follows:

1. “Seven Nation Army” – The White Stripes

2. “War” – Grandson

3. “Let’s Have a War” – Fear

4. “Go To War” – Nothing More

5. “War Pigs” – Black Sabbath

Overall, most of these songs — while obvious references to the forthcoming battle between man and White Walker — don’t necessarily offer many clues regarding the end other than a lot of people — and zombies — die.

Songs about Fire

Another theme that recurs across the new GoT playlist has to do with Fire.

This seems like a clear reference to Daenerys, The Mother of Dragons, who was reborn out of fire and frequently uses it to vanquish those who oppose her (Just ask Sam Tarly…)

The list of songs specifically about or referring to fire are as follows:

1. “Sleep Now In the Fire” – Rage Against the Machine

2. “Fire” – Barns Courtney

3. “Burn The Fleet” – Thrice

4. “Be My Fire” – The Blue Stones

While there are only three songs that refer to fire in some way, they are not all obvious references to Dany. However, there are also other songs that are not blatantly about fire that are also clear references to her, such as Danzing’s “Her Black Wings.”

Songs about Wolves

Being that the Stark family sigil is a wolf, it seems pretty obvious that all the playlist songs referring to wolves would be about Jon.

However, it’s also not entirely out of the realm of possibility that any one of them could also be referring to the other remaining Stark children: Sansa, Arya, and Bran.

The list of songs specifically about or referring to wolves are as follows:

1. “Howlin’ For You” – The Black Keys

2. “Wolf Like Me” – Tv on the Radio

3. “Wolves of Winter” – Biffy Clyro

4. “Dire Wolf” – Grateful Dead

5. “Killer Wolf” – Danzig

Other songs that may refer to the Stark family or their home of Winterfell include “Cold Cold Cold” by Cage the Elephant and “Winterlong” by Neil Young.

“Power” – Kanye West

In order to really try and determine what songs could point to the show’s ending, it is important to look beyond titles and dig into lyrics.

One of the first tracks that stands out is “POWER” by Kanye West.

Mentions of things like SNL and the 21st Century certainly don’t call to mind notions of GoT, but most specifically, the chorus of the song could hint at something import.

The lyric simply says, “No one man should have all that power.” While it’s just one brief line, applying to the GoT context leads to a couple of different possibilities.

First, it could be a reference to Dany and Jon uniting and ruling the Seven Kingdoms together, since “no one man” could handle all that “power.”

However, it could also be a reference to Jon being out of the picture entirely — perhaps his storyline ends in a second death — and Dany ruling Westeros and beyond all alone.

“The End” – The Doors

The next song that has interesting lyrics when considering GoT storylines is “The End” by The Doors.

Ultimately, Jim Morrison was somewhat all over the place on this track, which is one of the things that made the bands songs so compelling, but there is one section of this nearly 12 minute track that stands out.

In it, Morrison sings a poem of sorts, crooning, “The killer awoke before dawn, he put his boots on. He took a face from the ancient gallery. And he walked on down the hall. He went into the room where his sister lived, and…then he…Paid a visit to his brother, and then he…He walked on down the hall, and…And he came to a door…and he looked inside. ‘Father?’ ‘Yes, son.’ ‘I want to kill you.’ ‘Mother, I want to…’ “

This verse shares a lot of commonality with the story of Tyrion, who has a brother and sister, and a father whom he murdered.

However, it could also be a reference to Arya, who also only has one blood sister (Sansa) and one blood brother (Bran) left alive. Especially that line about taking “a face from the ancient gallery,” which sounds like what she encountered in the House of Black and White.

“Burn the Fleet” – Thrice

This song doesn’t necessarily stand out because of its clue’s implications towards the overall ending of the show, but it does say imply a lot toward one house.

In the song, Trice vocalist Dustin Kensru sings, “And we will burn the fleet. We can never go home. It’s on to victory or under ground. Burn the fleet, we’ll be heroes or ghosts. But we won’t be turned around.”

These lyrics could be a sign as to the fate of House Greyjoy, also known as The Iron Born, commanders of the Iron Fleet.

The clue as to the fate of Theon and Yara Greyjoy is only compounded by another song on the playlist, “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea” by MISSIO.

That song contains lyrics that sing, “The salt, it seeps in through the pores of my open skin. I wait on you inside the bottom of the deep blue sea,” and “Let’s go up in flames, pretty lady.”

All things considered, these lyrics do not bode well for the Greyjoys.

“Crown on the Ground” – Sleigh Bells

This final song we are going to focus on is called “Crown on the Ground” by Sleigh Bells.

It doesn’t have a lot in the way of relating to any specific storyline, but… it is the only song on the playlist that specifically refers to a “crown.”

This stands out because, currently, Cersei Lannister is the only royal in the Game of Thrones main plotline who dons a crown. No one else claiming a stake to the iron throne wears a lavish headpiece.

The lyrics to “Crown on the Ground” seem to suggest that it’s being sung to someone who needs a check in the way of their ego, and if we’re being honest, that is also Cersei.

“Game of Thrones: The End is Coming” Full Playlist

If you would like to hear the entire “Game of Thrones: The End is Coming” playlist for yourself, you can stream the entire thing on Spotify.

Other great artists you’ll hear on it include Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, Pixes, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Flag, System of a Down, and U2.